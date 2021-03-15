WHO scientist says no deaths linked to COVID-19 shots, urges against panic By Reuters

© Reuters. World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan attends a news conference in Geneva
GENEVA/ZURICH (Reuters) – The top World Health Organization scientist reiterated on Monday that there have been no documented deaths linked to COVID-19 vaccines, after several nations suspended use of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:)’s shot to probe possible side-effects.
“We do not want people to panic,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on a virtual media briefing, adding there has been no association, so far, found between so-called thromboembolic events reported in some countries and COVID-19 shots.
