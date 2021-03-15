When does March Madness start? Full schedule for First Four, Round 1 games in 2021 NCAA Tournament

The monstrosity that is the NCAA Tournament is back.

In terms of sheer size and scope, nothing in the American sports lexicon can begin to approach March Madness, which in 2021 ranges 23 days from Selection Sunday on March 14 through the national title game on Monday, April 5.

Add in a plethora of TV networks and several streaming options for the 67-game tournament, and it can be a dizzying affair to keep up with — if Sporting News hadn’t gone through the trouble of noting every major date for the entire tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know for March Madness in 2021, including dates, times and TV information:

When does March Madness start?

  • First Four: March 18
  • Round 1: March 19
  • Final Four: April 3-5

That depends on who you’re asking; it could be the NCAA Tournament selection show, which reveals the initial 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Or it could be the First Four, which helps set the final 64-team field. Or it could be the first round, which marks the start of the tournament proper. Or, for those casual fans who care only about the national championship, you could argue it starts with the Final Four.

Regardless, below is the full tournament schedule, from Selection Sunday to the national championship game:

NCAA Tournament schedule 2021

Selection Sunday

Sunday, March 14

Time (ET)TV
6 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

First Four

Thursday, March 18

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 1: No. 16 Mount St Mary’s vs. No. 16 Texas Southern5:10 p.m.truTV
Game 2: No. 11 Wichita State vs. No. 11 Drake6:27 p.m.TBS
Game 3: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 16 Appalachian State8:40 p.m.truTV
Game 4: No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA9:57 p.m.TBS

Round 1

Friday, March 19

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 5: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 7 Florida12:15 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 6: No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas12:45 p.m.truTV
Game 7: No. 16 Drexel vs. No. 1 Illinois1:15 p.m.TBS
Game 8: No. 11 Utah State vs. No. 6 Texas Tech1:45 p.m.TNT
Game 9: No 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 2 Ohio State3 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 10: No. 16 Hartford vs. No. 1 Baylor3:30 p.m.truTV
Game 11: No. 9 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago4 p.m.TBS
Game 12: No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Tennessee4:30 p.m.TNT
Game 13: No. 13 Liberty vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State6:25 p.m.TBS
Game 14: No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No 8 North Carolina7:10 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 15: No. 15 Cleveland State vs. No. 2 Houston7:15 p.m.truTV
Game 16: No. 13 North Texas vs. No. 4 Purdue7:25 p.m.TNT
Game 17: No. 10 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Clemson9:20 p.m.TBS
Game 18: No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 6 San Diego State9:40 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 19: No. 14 Morehead State vs. No. 3 West Virginia9:50 p.m.truTV
Game 20: No. 12 Winthrop No. 5 Villanova9:57 p.m.TNT

Saturday, March 20

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 21: No. 12 Georgetown vs. No. 5 Colorado12:15 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 22: No. 13 UNC Greensboro vs. No. 4 Florida State12:45 p.m.truTV
Game 23: No. 14 Eastern Washington vs. No. 3 Kansas1:15 p.m.TBS
Game 24: No. 9 St. Bonaventure vs. No. 8 LSU1:45 p.m.TNT
Game 25: No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Michigan3 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 26: No. 12 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 5 Creighton3:30 p.m.truTV
Game 27: No. 15 Iona vs. No. 2 Alabama4 p.m.TBS
Game 28: No. 11 Wichita State/Drake vs. No. 6 USC4:30 p.m.TNT
Game 29: No. 15 Grand Canyon vs. No. 2 Iowa6:25 p.m.TBS
Game 30: No. 10 Maryland vs. No. 7 UConn7:10 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 31: No. 13 Ohio vs. No. 4 Virginia7:15 p.m.truTV
Game 32: No. 9 Missouri vs. No. 8 Oklahoma7:25 p.m.TNT
Game 33: No. 16 Norfolk State/Appalachian State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga9:20 p.m.TBS
Game 34: No. 11 Michigan State/UCLA vs. No. 6 BYU9:40 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 35: No. 14 Abilene Christian vs. No. 3 Texas9:50 p.m.truTV
Game 36: No. 10 VCU vs. No. 7 Oregon9:57 p.m.TNT

Round 2

Sunday, March 21

Sunday’s second-round tip times will be announced after Friday’s games.

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 37NoonCBS, fuboTV
Game 382:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 395 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 406 p.m.TNT
Game 417 p.m.TBS
Game 427:30 p.m.truTV
Game 438:30 p.m.TNT
Game 449:30 p.m.TBS

Monday, March 22

Monday’s second-round tip times will be announced after Saturday’s games.

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 45NoonCBS, fuboTV
Game 462:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 475 p.m.TBS
Game 486 p.m.TNT
Game 497 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 507:30 p.m.TBS
Game 518:30 p.m.TNT
Game 529:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 532:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 545 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 557:15 p.m.TBS
Game 569:45 p.m.TBS

Sunday, March 28

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 572 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 584:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 597 p.m.TBS
Game 609:45 p.m.TBS

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 617 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 629:45 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

Tuesday, March 30

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 637 p.m.TBS
Game 649:45 p.m.TBS

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 655 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Game 668:30 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

NCAA Tournament national championship game

Monday, April 5

GameTime (ET)TV
Game 679 p.m.CBS, fuboTV

