Volleyball Players of the Week

SEC Player of the Week – Marlie Monserez, Florida

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – LSU’s Taylor Bannister, a senior right side from Missouri City, Texas, averaged 5.88 points, 5.00 kills and 1.38 digs per set in the series win over South Carolina. Bannister recorded a match-high 25 kills on a season-high .345 hitting percentage along with six digs and four total blocks in the opening match on Saturday.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Florida’s Lauren Dooley, a junior middle blocker from Plano, Texas, tallied 12 total blocks in the series win over No. 25 Missouri. Dooley had back-to-back match highs of six total blocks against the Tigers.

SEC Setter of the Week – Florida’s Marlie Monserez, a junior from Windermere, Fla., registered 95 assists and helped the Gators post a .429 hitting percentage in the two wins over No. 25 Missouri. Monserez recorded her seventh double-double in the opening match with 56 assists and a career-high 20 digs. She then led her team to a .513 hitting percentage on Saturday, the best team hitting percentage for a match since 2019.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Kentucky’s Madi Skinner, an outside hitter from Katy, Texas, hit .441 and averaged 3.58 points and 3.17 kills per set in the series win over Ole Miss. Skinner helped UK hit .402 Friday night with 10 kills on 15 swings for a personal attacking percentage of .533 in the match. She also logged in five total blocks over the two matches.