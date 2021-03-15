U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.53% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.65%, and the index added 1.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:), which rose 3.82% or 8.12 points to trade at 220.46 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 3.46% or 1.84 points to end at 55.05 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.20% or 4.49 points to 144.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.24% or 1.44 points to trade at 62.90 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.32% or 3.56 points to end at 265.63 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 1.17% or 1.31 points to 110.25.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which rose 10.84% to 20.76, Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was up 10.68% to settle at 45.79 and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 8.26% to close at 60.94.

The worst performers were Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:) which was down 9.09% to 189.16 in late trade, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 4.34% to settle at 29.30 and Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:) which was down 3.33% to 113.41 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 128.74% to 7.6400, Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 120.38% to settle at 9.30 and Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 100.65% to close at 3.070.

The worst performers were NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.58% to 4.88 in late trade, Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 15.80% to settle at 5.810 and Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 15.04% to 21.91 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 10.84% or 2.03 to 20.76. Shares in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 10.68% or 4.42 to 45.79. Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 8.26% or 4.65 to 60.94. Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.46% or 1.84 to 55.05. Shares in Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 128.74% or 4.3000 to 7.6400. Shares in Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 120.38% or 5.08 to 9.30. Shares in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 100.65% or 1.540 to 3.070.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 3.19% to 20.03.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.00% or 0.05 to $1729.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.31% or 0.20 to hit $65.19 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.13% or 0.09 to trade at $68.72 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.00% to 1.1927, while USD/JPY rose 0.06% to 109.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 91.840.