U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53% By Investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.53%

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.53% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.65%, and the index added 1.05%.

The best performers of the session on the were McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:), which rose 3.82% or 8.12 points to trade at 220.46 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 3.46% or 1.84 points to end at 55.05 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 3.20% or 4.49 points to 144.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.24% or 1.44 points to trade at 62.90 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.32% or 3.56 points to end at 265.63 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was down 1.17% or 1.31 points to 110.25.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which rose 10.84% to 20.76, Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was up 10.68% to settle at 45.79 and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 8.26% to close at 60.94.

The worst performers were Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:) which was down 9.09% to 189.16 in late trade, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 4.34% to settle at 29.30 and Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:) which was down 3.33% to 113.41 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 128.74% to 7.6400, Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was up 120.38% to settle at 9.30 and Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 100.65% to close at 3.070.

The worst performers were NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:) which was down 16.58% to 4.88 in late trade, Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 15.80% to settle at 5.810 and Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 15.04% to 21.91 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 0 to 0; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 0 fell and 0 advanced.

Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 10.84% or 2.03 to 20.76. Shares in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 10.68% or 4.42 to 45.79. Shares in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 8.26% or 4.65 to 60.94. Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.46% or 1.84 to 55.05. Shares in Sigma Labs Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 128.74% or 4.3000 to 7.6400. Shares in Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 120.38% or 5.08 to 9.30. Shares in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 100.65% or 1.540 to 3.070.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 3.19% to 20.03.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.00% or 0.05 to $1729.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 0.31% or 0.20 to hit $65.19 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.13% or 0.09 to trade at $68.72 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.00% to 1.1927, while USD/JPY rose 0.06% to 109.19.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 91.840.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

