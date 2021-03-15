U.S. seeking more places to house migrant children: White House By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is looking at additional facilities to house more unaccompanied migrant children crossing the southern U.S. border from Mexico, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
“We have been looking at additional facilities to open to move children, unaccompanied children,” she told reporters at a briefing, adding she could not confirm media reports that U.S. border officials were seeking to use the convention center in Dallas.
