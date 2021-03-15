U.S. safety agency probes ‘violent’ Tesla crash in Detroit By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. auto safety agency said on Monday it is investigating a crash in Detroit on Thursday involving a Tesla (NASDAQ:) that became wedged underneath a tractor-trailer and reportedly left a woman in critical condition.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday it is “aware of the violent crash that occurred on March 11 in Detroit involving a Tesla and a tractor trailer. We have launched a Special Crash Investigation (SCI) team to investigate the crash.”

NHTSA has previously launched around a dozen SCI teams to investigate Tesla crashes that may be tied to the vehicle’s advanced Autopilot driver assistance system. It is not clear if Autopilot may have been a factor in the Detroit crash.

Tesla did not immediately comment.

