U.S. airlines see ‘glimmers of hope’ as bookings improve By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa

(Reuters) – Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) said on Monday that it expects a first-quarter revenue decline at the low end of its forecast for a 60% to 65% decline from the same quarter in 2019, before the pandemic crushed air travel demand, as domestic bookings improve.

Speaking at conference, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said he sees “real glimmers of hope.”

Earlier, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:) also pointed to a steady rise in leisure bookings as signs of a slowing pandemic due to vaccine rollouts drive more people to go on vacations or visit their friends and relatives.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR