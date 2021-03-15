Travis Scott’s CACTI Launch at Grocery Store Turns Chaotic

Instagram

The ‘Sicko Mode’ hitmaker draws large crowd and causes chaotic scene as he visits several grocery stores around Los Angeles to promote his new spiked seltzer drink.

Travis Scott (II)‘s power to attract crowd is definitely not to be underestimated. Following his successful partnership with McDonald’s for his namesake meal, the rapper has now teamed up with Anheuser-Busch to debut CACTI, a new brand of spiked seltzers, which launch has caused a chaotic and potentially dangerous scene.

On Monday, March 15, the Houston native visited several grocery stores around Los Angeles to promote his CACTI spiked seltzers. He showed up to make sure his new beverage hit local shelves and while at a Pavillions in West Hollywood to check on his product, he also grabbed a pack of gum.

Upon noticing the star, fellow customers swarmed the 29-year-old rapper. In pictures and a video obtained by TMZ, fans gathered around the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker, trying to take a picture with him and ask for autographs, while he was at the cashier to make payment for his gum.

While Travis, who brought along his security, wore a brown face mask for protection, some people at the grocery store were not wearing masks or pulling down theirs when posing for a picture with the Grammy Award-nominated artist. He also pulled down his mask whenever he spoke.

Travis eventually left the grocery store in a large red CACTI truck. Security guards were seen trying to control the crowd who stood too close to the vehicle while it was moving, making a way for the truck to leave the place.

Less than a month ago, a similar scene occurred when Travis held Cactus Jack pop-up newsstand to promote his i-D magazine. He caused the streets of West Hollywood to be flooded with his fans due to the surprise pop-up on February 23.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Works said that it did not give a permit for the event, prompting an investigation. The department additionally revealed that it would consult with the City Attorney’s office in regards to any actions they may possibly take, including asking for potential fines.