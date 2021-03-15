Toya Johnson Hits The Mountain With Robert Rushing – Check Out Her Amazing Shape

Toya Johnson hit the mountain with one of her friends and Robert Rushing. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘I hit the mountain with my push partner @mrrushlife and my girl @besimplystunning. I have a weight loss goal that I must meet before May. #letsgo #wnm Outfit: @gataapparel’ Toya captioned her post.

One other follower posted this: ‘I am wet from morning to night🧡✨’

A commenter posted this message: ‘Toya now you know you don’t need to lose any weight you look amazing the way you are,’ and someone else said: ‘May must be the wedding month sis?🤔 @toyajohnson 🤞🏾’

Somoene else posted this: ‘Do you feel like your waist trainer really works or do you feel like it’s the workouts?’ and a fan said: ‘Ok, you just motivated me. I knew it was a sign for me when you said you are putting down the snacks/sweets (my weakness too) 😫😩 let’s see what I can do by May 💪🏼.’

A follwoer posted this message: ‘U wanna lose weight @toyajohnson 😩 but ur soooo perfect, but I love ur drive❤️’

In other recent news, Toya Johnson shared a video on her social media account and she is talking to her fans and followers about an important hair tip. Check out the clip below.

‘Haircare Tip: It’s wash day guys and I’m using my favourite haircare line @mielleorganics by @exquisitemo! I’ve been sharing my haircare journey and as y’all can see my hair has been growing! Today I’m treating my hair with The Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque because it’s always important to treat your hair in between protective styles. I love that this product has biotin in it which encourages hair growth, and my hair has been growing! Visit mielleorganics.com to stock up on this collection and to learn more! #mtas #mielle #morethanastrand,’ Toya captioned her post.

