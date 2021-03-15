Tournament games that are worth skipping work for

This is a unique tournament on many levels. For one, the tournament schedule is different than what we’ve been accustomed to. All four “First Four” games will happen on Thursday while the tournament gets its opening day of sorts on Friday. The first weekend of games won’t end until Monday night, meaning there will be some second-round games going on before you clock out of work next week.

Of course not only are people working for the weekend, some work on the weekend and may need to get a doctor’s excuse in order to play hooky, lay in bed, and watch some games. Here are 20 games (including five possible second-round matchups) worth skipping work to watch.