Top five prospects for the 2021 MLB Draft

The annual Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft will be held July 11-13, 2021, in Atlanta. It will be held in conjunction with this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The draft order is based on team records from last year, going from worst to World Series champions. Teams that lose qualifying free agents and teams from which players did not sign from last year’s draft will receive compensation picks. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league and the players association agreed that the draft would be 20 rounds, up from five rounds in 2020. The Pittsburgh Pirates will have the top overall selection.

(Note that the Houston Astros have to forfeit their first two picks due to their sign-stealing scandal.)

The difficulty for teams approaching the draft this season is that the season last year was severely shortened. This means less time to look at collegiate players and limited travel to watch fall baseball. Nevertheless, a list of potential top picks has been made, so here are our top five prospects for the MLB draft 2021.

1 – Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt