Tokyo test events for skateboarding, shooting delayed until May By Reuters

© Reuters. CEO at USA Skateboaring Friedberg on his skateboard in California
TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Monday that test events for skateboarding and shooting have been postponed until May due to the impact on scheduling from the COVID-19 situation.
Shooting, initially scheduled for April 26-30, has been pushed back to May 17-21 and skateboarding was moved to May 13-14 from the original April 28-29 dates, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.