Tiffany Haddish’s Grammy Win Reaction Was So Wholesome

She then left the kids with some sound words of wisdom in between tears:

Can I tell you why I’m crying? It’s a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right? And it’s a lot of times that you feel like, “Well am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?” And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can. And against all odds, you just say, “You know what? I’m going to just put my best foot forward, and I’m going to give the world the best that I got.” Right? Anything is possible.”