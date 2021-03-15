Tiffany Haddish Reveals The Moment She Learned She Won A Grammy

Tiffany Haddish makes fans happy and reveals on her social media account the moment in which she learned she won a Grammy. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘This is How I found out I Won a Grammy! I was Working today for @kidssaythedarndestthings Airing very soon on @cbstv . The Producers decided to tell me I WON a Grammy while I was interviewing these two young ladies Lauren and Ava, that want to someday be president of the United States of America. I was flooded with a such a sense of accomplishment and relief,’ she wrote.

She continued and said: ‘I kinda didn’t know what to say. I just wanted to cry but I knew it would have confused the babies. So I decided to use that moment to teach and share my feelings. Thank you @recordingacademy for the honour. Thank you to everyone that made #blackmitzvah happen @pushitproductions @pagehurwitz #wandasykes #netflix #JackieKnobbe #Dionnewynn #yvettesheldon #LawRoach #jerrodcarmichael #lilrelhowery #chrisspencer #shereadyproductions #SHEREADY,’ Tiffany said.

One other follower said: ‘You are good enough and you are strong enough. Super proud of you. Keep setting examples 👏🏾’

A commenter said: ‘Congratulations this was truly much deserved. To God be the glory!!! 🙌🏽’

Someone else posted this: ‘This might be my favourite thing that I’ve seen on the internet ever. Congrats!! You deserve every single blessing that comes your way!! ❤️❤️’

A follower said: ‘Congrats Tiffany! You’re so inspiring to women in comedy🖤🏆 @AllDefWomen #sheready.’

