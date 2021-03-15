Thieves steal $70,000 1972 Holden Torana from Adelaide shed

South Australian police are urging members of the public to come forward after a $70,000 Holden Torana was stolen from a shed in Adelaide last month.

The gold four-door 1972 Torana – now worth far more than it was new – was stolen from a shed in Penfield Gardens sometime between Wednesday February 24 and Saturday February 27.

Police believe the vehicle was either loaded onto a trailer at the property or driven to a nearby trailer where it was taken away.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for this gold four-door 1972 Holden Torana. (SAPOL)

Officers are now appealing to the public for sightings of the gold Torana, or even vehicles of similar description, to come forward.

The Holden Torana was manufactured by Holden from 1967 to 1980, and became an icon of Australian motorsport after claiming multiple Bathurst wins at the hands of Peter Brock.

The 1977 Holden LX Torana SL/R 5000 A9X variant – which this vehicle is not – is widely considered the holy grail model and could fetch in excess of half a million dollars.

