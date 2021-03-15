‘The Talk’ Put on a Break Following Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood’s Argument

WENN/Instar

While Sheryl describes their heated exchange as a ‘blessing,’ the wife of Ozzy Osbourne denies calling former co-host Holly Robinson Peete ‘too ghetto’ for the morning show.

AceShowbiz –

“The Talk” has paused its production. After Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood had an on-air debate over Piers Morgan‘s controversial comments about Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey, the daytime talk show was reported to be put on a brief hiatus.

The staff of “The Talk” were informed on Sunday, March 14 that the Monday, March 15 and Tuesday, March 16 live episodes are canceled. Elizabeth Vargas and Carly Pearce were scheduled as guests respectively. The show is said to be making its on-air return on Wednesday, March 17.

Two days prior, CBS told Deadline that the network is investigating Sharon and Sheryl’s heated exchange. “We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” the statement read. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

Sharon and co-host Sheryl got into heated arguments over the former’s support for Piers in the show’s Wednesday, 10 March episode. Sheryl first asked Sharon, “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree.”

Responding to the question, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne replied, “I don’t know what he’s uttered that’s racist. I’m not trying to slide out of this one. I don’t know. Tell me what has he uttered that’s racist.” She further argued, “I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist.”

Two days afterwards, Sheryl addressed the debate when speaking on “The Steve Harvey Morning Show”. She said, “Everybody, especially people of color, (goes) through this all the time, there’s just no cameras pointing at you. Nobody gets to see it, nobody knows it. And today was my day and I accept the blessing of the lesson.”

While Sharon has yet to weigh in on the argument with Sheryl, she has denied the latest accusation that she called former co-host Holly Robinson Peete “too ghetto” for “The Talk”. The mother of Kelly Osbourne tweeted, “Never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was ‘too ghetto’ to be on the Talk, as well as not having her fired.”

Sharon’s tweet came after Holly alleged that she was involved in her firing from the show. “I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk…then I was gone,” the 56-year-old tweeted on March 12. “I bring this up now [because] I was mortified watching the disrespectful, condescending tone she took w/her co-host, who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to.”