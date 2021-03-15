The ‘Four or more touchdowns from Drew Brees’ quiz

The NFL career of Drew Brees is officially over.

On Sunday, Brees announced his retirement via an adorable Instagram video featuring his four children. The move was not unexpected, as the long-time Saints QB had already reportedly signed a deal to become a TV analyst. Upon hearing the news, the NFL world gave Brees some much-deserved props. One divisional rival rejoiced at the news, while another had some nice things to say as well. As for what’s next for the Saints, they appear to be Jameis Winston’s team now, although Taysom Hill should continue to be heavily involved in the offense as well.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Over the course of 20 NFL seasons, Drew Brees threw four or more touchdown passes to 37 different players. So with that in mind, how many of those 37 pass-catchers can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!