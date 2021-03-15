Teams to watch and avoid in your 2021 NCAA tournament bracket

Let me just start by saying that it feels great to have an NCAA tournament again … even if it will be played in one area and with limited fans. We still get the upsets, the Cinderellas, the great games, and the moments. Oh, and we get to fill out brackets!

As you may have been told, this is a season unlike any other which makes it uniquely more difficult to fill out your brackets. There has been a limited amount of non-conference games and we’ve seen programs go in and out of pauses. It is hard to rate teams and conferences against each other, and not all games were played under the same circumstances. So we could see teams overseeded and underseeded in the bracket which could lead to more seeding upsets than usual.

So as you look over your bracket to decide who you think could be the sleeper or the team you are targeting as the giant who is ready to fall, here is some guidance about who those teams may be. Here are my sweet sixteen teams to watch and avoid in the 2021 NCAA tournament.