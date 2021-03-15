Teams most likely to play Cinderella in the NCAA men’s tournament

What is an NCAA tournament Cinderella? Obviously it is a team that is still around that wasn’t supposed to be there, but there are two kinds to look for. One is that plucky mid-major that take down one of the big boys and advance to the second or third round (or even further) of the tournament. Another is that low-seeded team that has been underperforming at times this season but has the ability to win a few games and make a deeper than expected run.

This is a tournament unlike any other with just a small amount of fans at games that will be all played in and around Indianapolis. There are theories of how that will help or hurt the ability for upsets to occur this season, but we could have the same wild and crazy tournament we usually have — especially during the first weekend.

So as you fill out your brackets, here are some teams you may want to key in on as Cinderella candidates for 2021.