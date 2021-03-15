Taylor Swift Grammys 2021 Acceptance Speech

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1
  • Grammys badge

“I want to thank James, Ines, and Betty.”

Taylor Swift just won the Grammy for Album of the Year!


CBS

Because Taylor’s released so much incredible music recently, I feel like I should specify that this was for Folklore.

Well, in her acceptance speech, Taylor thanked some very familiar names — and it appears someone has started to chop onions in my immediate vicinity.


Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images

It’s late and I’ve been inside for a long time!!!

For one, Taylor thanked her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she said, “Is the first person that I play every single song that I write.”

“I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”


Jackson Lee / GC Images / Getty Images

If you’re like, “What’s Joe got to do with Taylor’s music?” then no worries — he’s listed as a co-writer on “Betty” and “Exile” under a pseudonym.

But the Folklore Easter eggs didn’t stop there! Taylor then said, “I want to thank James, Ines, and Betty, and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song I write.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

AND WHOMST MIGHT THAT GROUP BE? Glad you asked! Well, the names of the characters in the Folklore love triangle


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Which means Blake and Ryan are numbers #2 and #3 for all new Taylor music!


Jackson Lee / FilmMagic / Getty Images

They must have heard a *lot* this past year.

Congrats again to Taylor!!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR