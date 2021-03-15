Taylor Swift Grammys 2021 Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift just won the Grammy for Album of the Year!
Well, in her acceptance speech, Taylor thanked some very familiar names — and it appears someone has started to chop onions in my immediate vicinity.
For one, Taylor thanked her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who she said, “Is the first person that I play every single song that I write.”
“I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine.”
If you’re like, “What’s Joe got to do with Taylor’s music?” then no worries — he’s listed as a co-writer on “Betty” and “Exile” under a pseudonym.
But the Folklore Easter eggs didn’t stop there! Taylor then said, “I want to thank James, Ines, and Betty, and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song I write.”
AND WHOMST MIGHT THAT GROUP BE? Glad you asked! Well, the names of the characters in the Folklore love triangle…
Which means Blake and Ryan are numbers #2 and #3 for all new Taylor music!
Congrats again to Taylor!!
