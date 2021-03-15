Tamar Braxton’s Latest Motivational Video Has Fans Cheering For Her – Check It Out Here

Tamar Braxton shared a motivational video on her social media account. Check it out below and see her in all of her glory.

‘Y’all ain’t finna say I’m no winner winners WIN even when we aren’t perfect 👌 #stayunderconstruction🚧 #ihaventbeenupsidedownin20yrs…☝🏽 #44& #imSTILLit’ Tamar captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘The body is winning anyway 😍😂. the cartwheel was a great attempt 😘’, and another follower said: ‘That cartwheel under Construction too, Sis, but I’m HERE FOR IT & your HAPPINESS🤣.’

One other commenter said: ‘Ok bcuz I was gonna mention that half a cartwheel stay lit tho!!!’ and someone else posted this message: ‘im weeaaakk😂, but periodt girl, don’t even look like u finna be 44, looks 24 to me🔥😩😍’

A fan said this: ‘you did wayyyyyyy better than me!!! I looked like a two-year-old!!’ and someone else posted this message: ‘it’s the got Logan recording for me 😂😂 “alright go😂’

Someone else said: ‘Was I the only wanna waiting for her to trip? @tamarbraxton you go girl,’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Lol this made me smile, you’re having so much fun 🙌❤️’

Tamar has been making headlines a lot lately due to her recovery-related messages. Diehard fans that she had a tough 2020, and now she is in her recovery process.

Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account in which she flaunts her beauty. Check out the message that she wanted to share with her fans as well.

‘I’m grey.. but I’m GREAT‼️. I’m not broke.. but I’m not rich as I’m gonna be😉I’m not perfect.. but I’m under construction… I’m not tired… I’m ready😊.. and I’ve been working on myself as soon as someone made me feel like I wasn’t good enough. ( that was my trigger& motivation) I worked every day until that wasn’t even a thought. It took me to be uncomfortable to change,’ Tamar began her post.

Advertisement

Check out the complete post that she shared to see what more she had to say.