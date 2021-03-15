Sydney traffic crash leaves man trapped, disqualified driver charged

A disqualified driver has been charged after allegedly crashing a car on a test drive and fleeing the scene while a man lay trapped in an overturned car in Sydney today.

The 42-year-old Sydney man was test driving a Toyota Celica along Frazer Avenue in the south-west suburb of Lurnea when he collided with a Chery hatchback travelling along Graham Avenue.

The crash sent the hatchback spinning and flipping onto its roof, not far from where a jogger had run past less than 30 seconds earlier, captured on a neighbour’s security camera.

A Toyota Celica was badly damaged in a crash with another car at Lurnea, in Sydney’s south-west (9News)

Police said the 56-year-old passenger in the flipped car was briefly trapped before being treated for suspected neck and back injuries and taken to Liverpool Hospital.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was uninjured and the Celica driver left the scene before police arrived, they said.

After making inquiries, police discovered the vehicle had been on a test drive and arrested the 42-year-old man at his house in nearby Casula.

He was charged with negligent driving, not giving way, providing his details to the other driver and driving while disqualified.