Supply chain tokens see triple-digit gains as the global economy recovers By Cointelegraph

Over the last few weeks, blockchain projects focused on supply chains and logistics have seen tremendous growth as the coronavirus-induced economic gridlock begins to loosen and future concerns related to the global pandemic subside.

Three logistics projects that have benefited from the improving economic outlook are OriginTrail, Waltonchain and Wabi. Since early February, each has seen its token price increase by up to 300%.

