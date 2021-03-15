Study: Tween TV viewers get new message about value of fame Study Hollywood Nielsen ratings Tween YouTube

As a parent, Yalda Uhls found herself immersed a decade ago in TV series including “Hannah Montana,” “iCarly” and “Victorious,” and uneasy about the message they sent to her 9-year-old daughter and other youngsters.

“They were all about these people getting famous at a very young age,” Uhls said, suggesting that celebrity above all was the key to popularity and happiness. Effort wasn’t part of the equation, and families were scarcely in the picture.

When Uhls made the shift from Hollywood studio executive to academic at the University of California, Los Angeles she looked more closely at the issue. Uhls devised a study of the values prominent in shows most popular with “tweens” — the catch-all name for youngsters age 8 to 12 — over five decades starting in 1967.

Fame it turns out, may indeed be fleeting, according to newly released research, a sequel to her previous work with colleagues at UCLA.

Being famous, which ranked No. 1 on a list of 16 values measured in the top-rated tween shows in 2007, fell to sixth in 2017, with achievement and self-acceptance in the No. 1 and 2 spots and community feeling not far behind at No. 5.

