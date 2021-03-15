Steelers sign GM Kevin Colbert to extension

The Steelers’ brass will officially be back together for at least one more ride. After wrapping up the Ben Roethlisberger saga recently, Pittsburgh signed GM Kevin Colbert to a one-year extension, the team announced on Monday.

Colbert’s contract will now run through the 2022 season, closing one of the last major questions for the Steelers this offseason. His deal was set to expire in May, and last month Colbert waffled about his status. He’s indicated he prefers to go year-to-year at this point in his career and has flirted with retirement in recent years.

The Lions were apparently interested in poaching him away earlier this offseason before they ultimately hired Brad Holmes for their gig. Colbert has been in the Steelers’ front office since 2000 and has held the title of general manager since 2010.

He’ll certainly have his work cut out for him this offseason, as he needs to reconfigure the offensive line, figure out what to do about JuJu Smith-Schuster, keep the defense and elite and start planning for the post-Roethlisberger era under center.