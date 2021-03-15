State Memorial to be held for music legend Michael Gudinski in Melbourne

Further details have been released on the State Memorial planned for Australian music legend Michael Gudinski.

Michael Gudinski was laid to rest in Melbourne last week. (Eddie Jim/The Age)

Michael Gudinski with Kylie and Dannii Minogue. (Martin Philbey)

People can register to attend the memorial which will include tributes, speeches, and performances celebrating his lifelong passion and honouring his contribution to the Australian music industry.

“Michael is widely recognised as the most powerful and influential figure in the Australian music industry,” a Victorian Government statement on its website read.

“Michael’s passion for music was legendary and his advocacy for artists established him as a much loved, respected and admired leader in the industry in Australia and overseas.”

Arena seating will be reserved for official guests, family, friends, colleagues and industry representatives.

Registrations will open today at 5pm, with the link available on the Victorian Government website.

Jimmy Barnes, Molly Meldrum and Michael Gudinski. (Nine)

However, the government warned registering would not guarantee access to the event and those successful would be contacted via email.

The memorial is set to run for approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

Gudinski was the founder and chairman of Australia’s largest independent music and entertainment company, the Mushroom Group.

Celebrities including the likes of Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Molly Meldrum, Jimmy Barnes and Tina Arena attended the service.

Kylie and Dannii Minogue owe much of their success to Michael Gudinski. (Getty)

Molly Meldrum arrives for the funeral of Michael Gudinski in Melbourne. (Getty)

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews earlier pledged the state would hold a memorial for the music legend, who he described as a “good friend”.

“I think it’s appropriate that we get somewhere iconic that we can come together and celebrate his life,” he said.