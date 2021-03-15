Sophia the robot set to auction NFT digital artwork By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The booming nonfungible token space is about to experience another expansion, with Sophia the Robot set to auction its own NFT digital artwork.

According to an announcement on Monday, the social humanoid robot will hold an NFT auction via the Nifty Gateway platform on Mar. 23.