Some big-name teams turned down NIT invitations

It’s not unusual for one or two teams to turn down an NIT invitation, but the 2021 edition was rejected by plenty of prominent invitees.

Like the NCAA Tournament, the NIT will change its format slightly this year. Most notably, the tournament will take place entirely in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Without the prestige of the NCAA Tournament involved, that is not proving to be an ideal draw for a lot of teams.

As of Sunday night, five teams — all from major conferences — passed on NIT invitations. They include the likes of Duke and Louisville.