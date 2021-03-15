Soccer Players of the Week

Photo: SEC Staff

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – LSU defender Reese Moffatt, a junior from Langley, British Columbia, scored first career goal to give LSU a 1-0 lead over Florida. Her second career assist gave LSU the 2-1 win over Florida.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Auburn goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska, a freshman from West Chester, Ohio, led Auburn to its third shutout in four contests this spring and her sixth shutout, including her fifth solo shutout, of the season. She controlled her box and made five saves in the contest in the 1-0 win over Georgia including two in the late stages of the match.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Auburn forward Olivia Candelino, a freshman from Jacksonville, Fla., scored the game winner in the 62nd minute against Georgia, helping Auburn to the team’s third win against the Bulldogs this season. The goal was the second of the spring for Candelino, marking the most on the team.