Skydiver dies in WA after parachute fails to deploy

A 30-year-old man has died in a skydiving accident in Western Australia after his parachute failed to deploy correctly.

Sometime between 1pm and 2.30pm, the man jumped from an aircraft over Jurien Bay as part of a virtual skydiving competition.

It is believed his parachute failed to deploy correctly, causing him to fall to the ground.

Jurien Bay is well known for its picturesque beaches and good visibility for skydiving. (Google Maps)

WA Police confirmed the man received “critical injuries” and died at the scene.

An investigation will be undertaken by both CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority) and the Australian Parachute Federation.