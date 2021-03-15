Simon Cowell Stays Fit After Back-Breaking Accident by Walking 40 Miles a Week

Instagram

Focusing on his own fitness and well-being, the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge is said to have rearranged his work schedule to ensure he keeps to a normal routine rather than working into early hours.

AceShowbiz –

Simon Cowell has overhauled his lifestyle after breaking his back, including walking 40 miles a week to stay fit.

The music mogul sustained the horrible injury last year in an electric bike accident but he is now even more focused on his own fitness and well-being.

A source told Mail Online, “Simon said how he hasn’t worn trainers as much as this in 20 years. He feels fitter than ever before and is keeping to a normal routine rather than being on the phone until into the early hours of the morning.”

As well as walking 40 miles a week, Simon has also rearranged his work schedule to ensure he only starts business meetings after 9 A.M. rather than hold conferences into the early hours of the morning like he used to.

Meanwhile, Simon previously revealed the injuries from his fall were almost “a lot worse” as he could have “smashed his spine” into pieces.

He said, “When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn’t have been able to walk … I was so embarrassed about coming home looking about 100 [years old] because I couldn’t walk, and I have these metal rods in my back and these screws.”

“I said, ‘Lauren, I just don’t know how to explain it to [Eric].’ She obviously said something to him because he came in … and I was lying in bed and he said, ‘Daddy, you’re like Iron Man,’ and I thought that was the sweetest thing and it meant a lot.”