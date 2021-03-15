Shaquil Barrett re-signs with Buccaneers

Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers promised to keep their championship core together after they won the Super Bowl last month, and they continue to deliver on that promise.

Shaq Barrett is the latest star player to re-sign with the Bucs. The pass-rusher confirmed to ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Monday that he and the team have agreed to a new contract.

Barrett, 28, had eight sacks last season and has 27.5 over the past two years, which is the second-highest total in the NFL. The linebacker is a key piece of a Tampa Bay defense that ranked sixth in the league in total defense.

Tom Brady and the Bucs recently agreed to a contract extension that created more salary cap space for the team. The goal was to free up money to bring back important pieces, and that is exactly what Tampa Bay has done.