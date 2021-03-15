SEC sues California trader for social media fraud scheme By Reuters

© Reuters.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday charged a California-based trader for allegedly spreading false information about a defunct company via Twitter, while profiting by selling his own holdings of the company’s stock.
The SEC alleged Andrew L. Fassari, or @OCMillionaire on Twitter, tweeted false statements about Arcis Resources Corporation during December 2020, shortly after purchasing over 41 million shares of the stock, the SEC said in a statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.