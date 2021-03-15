SEC runners set for NCAA Cross Country Championships

Photo: SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (March 15, 2021)—–Five Southeastern Conference cross country programs will compete in the NCAA Cross Country Championships Monday, March 15 at the OSU Cross Country course in Stillwater, Okla.

The women’s 6k race is slated for an 11:50 a.m. CT start, while the men’s 10k will begin at 12:40 p.m.

Arkansas and Ole Miss will compete in the men’s race. The SEC will have three teams in the women’s race: Alabama, Arkansas and Ole Miss. A total of 31 teams will compete in the races for each gender.

Three SEC runners qualified individually to the NCAA Championships: Kieran Wood (Missouri) in the men’s race, and Sarah Chapman (Missouri) and Sydney Seymour (Tennessee) in the women’s race.

The SEC has won eight NCAA Men’s Cross Country Championships, with Arkansas claiming seven and Tennessee winning one. The last SEC NCAA Championship came in 2000, with Arkansas winning its third consecutive crown.

The SEC has won two NCAA Women’s Cross Country Championships, with Kentucky winning in 1988 and Arkansas in 2019.

The SEC boasts two NCAA Cross Country men’s individual titles, as Godfrey Siamusiye of Arkansas won back-to-back national crowns in 1995 and 1996.

Missouri’s Karissa Schweizer won the SEC’s first women’s NCAA cross country title in 2016.