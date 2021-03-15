Safaree’s Video Featuring His Daughter Feeding Ducks Will Make Your Day

Safaree shared the cutest video on his social media account. He is together with his baby girl, Safire Majesty and he is teaching her how to feed the ducks.

Check out the complete clip in the post below.

‘Trying to teach her how to share and feed ducks… she does not have it 🤣 @safiremajesty check my story to see the rest’ Safaree said.

Someone commented: ‘ why you set her up for failure you knew the ducks weren’t getting that lol’ and another follower posted this: ‘She looking like “throw what to the ducks?’

One other commenter said: ‘Real Jamaica Pinckney eating dry bread where is the sugar and water,’ and someone else posted this message: ‘The fact she really did get that little small piece tho! She is just too precious!! 😍♥️🥰’

A follower said: ‘She is too cute. Taste-testing for the ducks. 😂 She followed the take a little piece. 😂’ and one other commenter posted this: ‘She like ducks nahhhh I’m feeding me.’

Someone else posted this message: ‘@safaree yea she definitely not going😂 She like them ducks got me bent❤️ She is flawless. ❤️💯’

In other news, Safaree just told his fans that he wants to bulk up, and he shared a photo on his social media account in which he’s advertising a certain brand of water. Check out the pic and his message below.

‘It’s time to bulk up, so I’m staying hydrated with @essentiawater 💪🏾💪🏾 My favourite Water 💪🏾💪🏾’ Safaree said.

Also, Safaree proudly shared a video featuring his and Erica Mena‘s daughter, Safire Majesty. She is getting cuter with every passing day.

Check out the clip that he shared on IG.

‘Bugs bunny got some competition 😂 @safiremajesty my beautiful daughter ❤️’ Safaree captioned his post.