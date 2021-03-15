Rob Gronkowski re-signs with Buccaneers on one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to show they are committed to bringing back their championship core, and Rob Gronkowski is the latest to sign a new deal with the team.

Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced on Monday that Gronk and the Bucs have agreed to a one-year deal that is worth up to $10 million. The contract likely includes incentives.

Gronkowski came out of retirement last year to play with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, and his decision was validated with another Super Bowl title. He made it clear after the season that he wanted to return in 2021.

Brady restructured his contract this offseason to help the Buccaneers bring back their key veteran players, and they have put the extra money to good use. Tampa Bay has now used the franchise tag on Chris Godwin and signed Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett to new deals. They still have until July to work out a long-term deal with Godwin.

Gronkowski isn’t anywhere near as explosive as he was in his prime with the New England Patriots, but he played a key role for the Bucs last year. He caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. He also scored two touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Hopefully, the return of Gronkowski means we’ll get more Gronk impersonations from Brady.