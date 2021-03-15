Rita Ora Vows to Protect Her Vocals After Turning 30 by Ditching Partying Lifestyle

Instagram

The ‘Let You Love Me’ hitmaker, who was slapped with a hefty fine in 2020 for breaking the U.K.’s lockdown rules, also reveals that she plans to remove many of her 30-plus tattoo collection.

British pop star Rita Ora has vowed to turn her back on her partying lifestyle after marking her 30th birthday.

The “Let You Love Me” hitmaker celebrated the milestone in November 2020, and admits she’s already noticed changes in her body as she ages, so she is keen to do all she can to protect her vocals by ditching her wild child reputation.

“I feel like as soon as you hit 30, the next day everything changes. You start feeling like you’ve got wrinkles, as though your joints are hurting you. I can’t do what I used to do any more,” she lamented.

“I can sing better, not lose my voice as much. Why do you always shout when you go out? Obviously, if the music is on, you have to shout over the music, but even when there is no music we seem to shout. You have to vocalize everything.”





And Rita, whose parents are from Albania, is also planning to make a change to her appearance by having a few of her 30-plus tattoos removed in the near future.

She told Australia’s “Ash London Live”, “I have a lot of tattoos and I kind of wish I didn’t have half of them, as everyone who has tattoos eventually ends up saying. Next on the list is [removal].”

“But there is one that I love, it’s on my neck. It says ‘Zog’, which means bird in my language and my mum always used to call me her little bird.”

“When I got it done, I was like, ‘By the way Mum…’. The last thing you want to text your parents is that you’ve got a neck tattoo – she was thinking, ‘Whaaat [sic]?!'”





Rita’s decision to leave her partying days behind comes after she was slapped with a hefty fine last year for breaking the U.K.’s lockdown rules by inviting a group of friends to celebrate her birthday at London’s Casa Cruz restaurant.

The singer, whose mother is a healthcare worker, apologized at the time, branding her actions “a serious and inexcusable error of judgement”.

“Given the restrictions, I realize how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility,” she added.

“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologize.”