Rich The Kid Arrested at LAX for Concealed Gun Possession

Instagram

In footage that circulates online, the ‘Plug Walker’ rapper can be seen walking with his head down while being escorted by two officers to a squad car outside the airport.

AceShowbiz –

Rich The Kid had a run-in with the law in Los Angeles airport on Monday afternoon, March 15. The “Girls Have Fun” rapper was reported to be arrested at LAX for carrying a loaded firearm in his luggage.

According to TMZ, the concealed gun was found in the star’s carry-on luggage while he was going through security around 1 P.M. PT. In footage that the site obtained, the rapper could be seen walking with his head down while being escorted by two officers to a squad car outside the airport. The authorities put Rich, who wore a red mask, in cuff before placing him inside the car.

It remains to be seen if Rich has been officially booked and processed.

<br />

This is not the first time for the “Plug Walk” spitter to get in trouble at the airport. Back in December 2020, Rich was allegedly kicked off flight because he smelled like weed. Enraged, Rich went on Live to share the unpleasant experience, accusing a staff member of racism.

“You on live now. Since you want to racially discriminate me. Guess what? Look!” the 28-year-old emcee said during the livestream. “She’s trying to tell me I smell like marijuana. I don’t even smoke marijuana, woman. I don’t smoke.”

“Your son–you have kids? He probably know me. Since you wanna play, you don’t know who I am! She’s trying to racially discriminate me, tellin’ me I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m high? I don’t even smoke weed,” so he claimed. A male employee later chimed in, telling the rapper that “race has nothing to do with it.”

He was then captured in camera arguing with the female staff who said that he was seen “falling.” Threatening to sue the airport personnel, Rich told her, “I’m a rich guy, so my lawyer will be contacting you.”