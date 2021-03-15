Report: Celtics have shown interest in Hawks’ John Collins

The Boston Celtics have won five of their last six games, but the team was very inconsistent leading up to the All-Star break. Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge would reportedly like to add depth at forward before the trade deadline, and it appears he’s targetting one of the more impressive players in Atlanta.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Celtics have shown interest in Hawks forward John Collins. Atlanta’s asking price has been steep for Collins, Charania notes, and could be something like a high-level first-round draft pick and/or a talented young player.

Boston’s bench is one of the worst in the NBA and the Celtics fail to get much offensive output from anyone not named Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown or Kemba Walker.

Collins could help with that, and he’s having another great season with the Hawks, averaging 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 52.8% from the field and 37.4% from deep.

The 23-year-old is in the final year of his four-year, $11 million deal and will become a restricted free agent at the end of the season. If the Celtics trade for him, they should be willing to give him an extension.

Boston is also reportedly interested in LaMarcus Aldridge, Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes.