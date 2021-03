Zeitler was released by the New York Giants last week. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Seattle Seahawks were also interested in signing him.

The 31-year-old will now play for his third team in the AFC North. He played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2012-16 and the Cleveland Browns from 2017-18.

Zeitler will be an upgrade to Baltimore’s offensive line and will be tasked with protecting Lamar Jackson and giving him more time to throw and run the ball.