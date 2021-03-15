Rasheeda Frost Flaunts Neon Rainbow Hair And Some Fans Say She Looks Like Tekashi 69

Rasheeda Frost flaunted a new look that managed to impress fans. Check out the cool look that she is showing off these days!

‘I lost my sound😂😂😂 but it’s all about the hair in this video unit & color slay is custom!!! Hair from @diamonddynastyvirginhair 💚💛’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I was going say oh lord it’s that 69 fella again. 😂’ and one other follower said: ‘Them color with the dark roots look good Rasheeda 🔥🔥 @rasheeda.’

One other follower said: ‘I swear you b Rockin that hair beautiful,’ and one other follower said: ‘Ok Rasheeda 69 but you look way better😂’

Someone else said: ‘It’s the hair matching the shirt for me @rasheeda ❤️❤️😍🔥’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Wow always Kirk be good.’

A fan said: ‘You should model if you don’t Already. #Beautiful,’ and som oene else posted this: ‘@jessicanicoleroussell_ damn I love her wig 😍😍’

One other commenter posted this: ‘Chile I thought that was 69 on here for a sec.’

Rasheeda Frost shared an important announcement on her social media account. Check it out here.

‘Tomorrow night meet me & @frost117 at #vistavibesrestaurant show starts at 9pm #lehgo!’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Rasheeda Frost is showing off the walls of her Pressed boutique in Atlanta. Check out how cool these are coming out.

‘Just wanted to update y’all on how dope my walls are coming out at the 2nd Atlanta @pressedatl #pressed location we’ve been working on!! @thefauxpro, I’m loving the walls! To sign up for her classes, you can go to my highlights & click it or just go to my story! She does in-person classes & online classes!! What y’all all think??? #glamrock #croc or #glassbeads’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Advertisement

Rasheeda is living her best life with her family and she always makes sure to keep fans updated on social media.