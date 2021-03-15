Queensland facing nervous wait after infected doctor connected to quarantine hotel cases

Authorities believe a doctor from the Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane is linked to two positive cases of COVID-19 at the Grand Chancellor Hotel, and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state would know by lunch time today whether or not the virus had entered the community.

Queensland Health has ordered 106 guests who have left the Grand Chancellor Hotel, since 6 March have been told to self-isolate until they receive a negative result.

At the same time more than 200 people who attended venues in the community visited by the doctor are also self isolating with 82 so far testing negative.

Sixty-one staff and seven patients at the Princess Alexandra Hospital were identified as potential close contacts and test results are expected over coming days.

Queensland yesterday recorded six new cases in hotel quarantine, but none from the locked down hotel and zero cases of community transmission.

There has been spread of coronavirus within the Hotel Grand Cancellor in Brisbane. (Attila Csaszar)

Queensland health have also issued an alert after positive fragments of COVID-19 were detected at the Cairns North and Brisbane inner city wastewater treatment plants.