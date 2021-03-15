Princess Eugenie Marks First Mother’s Day as Mom With New Pic of Baby August

Instagram

On Mothering Sunday, the 30-year-old Royal beauty shared the cute photo of one-month August Philip Hawke as the baby laid in a blanket among daffodils.

AceShowbiz –

On March 14, which is known as “Mothering Sunday”, Princess Eugenie celebrated Mother’s Day for the first time as a mom by sharing an adorable snapshot of her newborn son August Philip Hawke. “I’m so excited to be August’s mum and as you can see I’m enjoying my first Mother’s Day,” the royal beauty wrote.

“I’m also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much,” the 30-year-old princess added on her Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to all.”



<br />



The heartwarming picture showed the one-month August resting on a blanket with bunny slippers, the English Beagle whale-patterned pants, a white sweater and hat. The little one rested in a field of daffodils while his head looked at the opposite of the camera.

Princess Eugenie also posted an old photo of her and her mother, Sarah Ferguson. The throwback picture showed baby Eugenie being held by the England native’s mom. Many wrote supportive comments.

One read, “Happy Mother’s Day Princess Eugenie. August is a lucky boy to have you as his mum! you’ll be and you’ll always be an amazing mum, sure with that!” Another post read, “Bunnies and Daffodils. Beautiful baby, loving Mommy.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed August Philip Hawke on February 9 at the Portland Hospital in London. The royal couple later on posted the picture of the new royal family member on Instagram shortly after the delivery.

“Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you,” Princess Eugenie wrote that time. “Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”