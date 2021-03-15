Porsha Williams Addresses ‘No Justice, No Peace’ – Check Out Her Message

Porsha Williams addressed the No Justice No Peace movement. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account.

‘We will never stop saying her name #BreonnaTaylor !! I brought my daughter & Mom along to represent #NoJusticeNoPeace We demand a better future for the next generations. With my soul sista @yandysmith @pilarjhena @msdianeofficial #DBlock,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You look so cute, Porsha 😍. Beautiful black Queens,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Much much respect need more strong women like y’all to keep up the fight, thank you❤️❤️.’

A commenter said: ‘Facts 🔥🔥say her name justice for all that’s unable we gotta be their voice 🙏🏽’ and a follower said: ‘@porsha4real Better is a subjective term. You feel that your home is better after an exterminator comes and kills all of the pests and rodents. But I doubt that it is better for the pests and the rodents. Hitler also wanted a better future too. It’s just that his better future also included the genocide of, well, mostly everyone else in the world.’

A follower said: ‘So proud of you keep up the fight what a great example you are for your daughter and mines and others 🙌🏽✊🏽’ and a commenteer posted this: ‘I think it has been so cool to watch you grow and become so passionate about social justice. You are an incredible role model! ❤️🙌’

The other day, we were reporting that Porsha Williams dropped an emotional message about Breonna Taylor on her social media account. Check it out.

Someone said: ‘To honor #BreonnaTaylor, we also need to say the name of #JoshuaJaynes, because he’s the detective that lied to get the warrant that led to Breonna’s death; without his lie, the other officers wouldn’t have been there & Breonna would be alive. #ArrestJoshuaJaynes,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Continue to say her name! #BreonnaTaylor 🙏🏾’

Porsha is living her best life these days.