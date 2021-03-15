Players to watch in the NCAA men’s tournament

Bryce Drew.

In 1998, Valparaiso’s Bryce Drew hit an amazing shot at the buzzer to beat Ole Miss in the first round of the NCAA tournament. His name is synonymous with March Madness ever since. In 2021, he is the head coach at Grand Canyon University, who will be making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Drew is one of many players who have become famous for their exploits in the big dance. Some have a series of great games in a deep run while others have just one shining moment.

Here are just 25 names to know in the return of the NCAA tournament. Names who could be the next player to dominate sports talk for the next few days, few weeks, or a lifetime. Here are some players to watch in the 2021 tournament.