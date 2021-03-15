Philippine shares slide on surging infections, region edges higher

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Philippine shares fell more than 3% on

Monday as cases of COVID-19 in the country surged once again,

prompting new local restrictions, while other Asian stock

markets edged higher on hopes the mammoth U.S. stimulus would

help the global economy.

Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia climbed

close to half a percent, leading more muted gains in Southeast

Asia, as the $1,400 direct payments from the $1.9 trillion U.S.

package make their way to households.

Inflation remains a concern, though, and has kept 10-year

U.S. Treasuries yields around 13-month highs,

sapping appetite for Asia’s high-yielding bonds, and the

currencies that back them.

The region’s emerging currencies on Monday were flat. The

South Korea won, however, fell 0.3%.

In the Philippines, a worrying surge in cases has prompted

restrictions to be reimposed in parts of the country, including

metro Manila. Shares were at their lowest level in more

than four months, falling as much as 3.6% – their sharpest drop

since August.

“Sentiment is weighed down by the dramatic increase in

COVID-19 infections as of late,” said Jennifer Lomboy, a

Manila-based fixed income fund manager at First Metro Asset.

She added that this “clouds the country’s economic

recovery.”

Vaccine supply has also been limited in the Southeast Asian

nation so far with only frontline medical staff and healthcare

workers being given shots in an inoculation campaign that

started this month.

In China, Shanghai stocks fell 0.6%. They are down

around 8% from February highs on concerns that authorities may

look to tighten policy to keep things from overheating.

The government set a relatively modest 2021 target of over

6% growth for the world’s second largest economy, earlier this

month.

Stocks in the trade-reliant economies of South Korea

and Taiwan dipped.

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting will end on

Wednesday, with investors on the lookout for any sign that

rising inflation expectations will bring forward policy

tightening.

Also meeting this week are the central banks of Indonesia

and Taiwan.

Taiwan’s central bank governor Yang Chin-long said last week

that the United States may label the island a currency

manipulator as it has already met Washington’s three main

criteria for making such a decision.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 10.29 basis points

at 6.826%

** In the Philippines, the top losers were Bloomberry

Resorts Corp, Alliance Global Group Inc and

San Miguel Corp

** China’s factory output surges as recovery accelerates

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0332 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan -0.06 -5.38 0.33 8.64

China +0.08 +0.38 -0.63 -1.20

India +0.00 +0.39 0.00 7.50

Indonesia -0.10 -2.47 -0.34 5.98

Malaysia 0.00 -2.33 0.39 -0.32

Philippines -0.02 -0.99 -3.08 -8.66

S.Korea -0.29 -4.48 -0.17 6.12

Singapore -0.09 -1.86 0.33 9.20

Taiwan +0.04 +1.09 -0.16 10.16

Thailand +0.10 -2.54 0.28 8.50

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Simon Cameron-Moore)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR