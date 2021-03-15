Philippine shares slide on surging infections, region edges higher

Article content

Philippine shares fell more than 3% on

Monday as cases of COVID-19 in the country surged once again,

prompting new local restrictions, while other Asian stock

markets edged higher on hopes the mammoth U.S. stimulus would

help the global economy.

Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia climbed

close to half a percent, leading more muted gains in Southeast

Asia, as the $1,400 direct payments from the $1.9 trillion U.S.

package make their way to households.

Inflation remains a concern, though, and has kept 10-year

U.S. Treasuries yields around 13-month highs,

sapping appetite for Asia’s high-yielding bonds, and the

currencies that back them.

The region’s emerging currencies on Monday were flat. The

South Korea won, however, fell 0.3%.

In the Philippines, a worrying surge in cases has prompted

restrictions to be reimposed in parts of the country, including

metro Manila. Shares were at their lowest level in more

than four months, falling as much as 3.6% – their sharpest drop

since August.

“Sentiment is weighed down by the dramatic increase in

COVID-19 infections as of late,” said Jennifer Lomboy, a

Manila-based fixed income fund manager at First Metro Asset.

She added that this “clouds the country’s economic