Phaedra Parks Reflects Back On Her Coronavirus Year

Phaedra Parks is reflecting back on her coronavirus year. She shared a message on her social media account that has fans in awe. Check it out below.

‘Springing forward while reflecting back on my #Coronavirus year. Quarantine slowed me down, but it didn’t impede my real connections from flourishing! During this past year, like many, I lost loved ones, but I gained a new respect for living in the moment. Family bonds were strengthened, friends became family. Even in isolation, I met new friends! Everything I needed~God provided it. Everything that concerned me~ God perfected it! NOTHING can stop your blessings and God’s # favour! #faith #gratitude ❣️’ Phaedra captioned her post.

RELATED:Medina Islam Responds To Claudia Jordan’s Abuse Claims – “This Is Pathetic, Trifling & Desperate”

Someone said: ‘This outfit is so bomb! Love the colour ♥️’ and one commenter said: ‘Fabulous my sister 🔥🔥🔥🔥always on point’

A follower said: ‘That’s my girl!! Go Phaedra ❤️ @phaedraparks,’ and someone else posted this: ‘So Gorgeous in the green! 💚 😍 @phaedraparks.’

RELATED:Phaedra Parks Reveals All About Homeschooling Her Two Sons

Someone else posted this: ‘that donkey bootie though!’ and a commenter said: ‘You’re looking so darn fabulous my dear. May God continue to bless you with abundant peace, love, joy n happiness 🙏🏽You’ve slimmed down nicely hun ❤️’

A commenter said: ‘Folks have GOT to stop playing with @phaedraparks this woman is a BEAUTY 😍😍’ and someone else posted this: ‘Body body body body.. And face with da beat hunni… You always look flawless 😍😍😍😍🔥.’

Phaedra Parks is celebrating these days and she made sure to flaunt her beauty for the whole world to see. Check out her post below.

‘MessAround & FindOut have entered the chat #PiscesSeason in full effect! Still celebrating @MakeupMadnessByCherry birthday in these #AllStarWeekend Streets,’ Phaedra captioned her post.

Advertisement

Phaedra is living her best life these days and she could not be happier. Fans are also happy for her.