Phaedra Parks Reflects Back On Her Coronavirus Year

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Phaedra Parks is reflecting back on her coronavirus year. She shared a message on her social media account that has fans in awe. Check it out below.

‘Springing forward while reflecting back on my #Coronavirus year. Quarantine slowed me down, but it didn’t impede my real connections from flourishing! During this past year, like many, I lost loved ones, but I gained a new respect for living in the moment. Family bonds were strengthened, friends became family. Even in isolation, I met new friends! Everything I needed~God provided it. Everything that concerned me~ God perfected it! NOTHING can stop your blessings and God’s # favour! #faith #gratitude ❣️’ Phaedra captioned her post.

RELATED:Medina Islam Responds To Claudia Jordan’s Abuse Claims – “This Is Pathetic, Trifling & Desperate”

Someone said: ‘This outfit is so bomb! Love the colour ♥️’ and one commenter said: ‘Fabulous my sister 🔥🔥🔥🔥always on point’

A follower said: ‘That’s my girl!! Go Phaedra ❤️ @phaedraparks,’ and someone else posted this: ‘So Gorgeous in the green! 💚 😍 @phaedraparks.’

RELATED:Phaedra Parks Reveals All About Homeschooling Her Two Sons

Someone else posted this: ‘that donkey bootie though!’ and a commenter said: ‘You’re looking so darn fabulous my dear. May God continue to bless you with abundant peace, love, joy n happiness 🙏🏽You’ve slimmed down nicely hun ❤️’

A commenter said: ‘Folks have GOT to stop playing with @phaedraparks this woman is a BEAUTY 😍😍’ and someone else posted this: ‘Body body body body.. And face with da beat hunni… You always look flawless 😍😍😍😍🔥.’

Phaedra Parks is celebrating these days and she made sure to flaunt her beauty for the whole world to see. Check out her post below.

‘MessAround & FindOut have entered the chat #PiscesSeason in full effect! Still celebrating @MakeupMadnessByCherry birthday in these #AllStarWeekend Streets,’ Phaedra captioned her post.

Advertisement

Phaedra is living her best life these days and she could not be happier. Fans are also happy for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR