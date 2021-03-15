Penn St. to hire Purdue’s Micah Shrewsberry as coach

The Penn State Nittany Lions found their new men’s basketball head coach.

Per Jeff Borzello of ESPN and others, Penn State is set to hire Purdue Boilermakers assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry. The 44-year-old previously worked under Brad Stevens with both the Butler Bulldogs and Boston Celtics before accepting a role at Purdue to coach under Matt Painter.

Shrewsberry served as Purdue offensive coordinator and helped the team finish the regular season 23rd in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com.

Pat Chambers was Penn State’s head coach from the start of the 2011-12 season through last summer and early fall but resigned in October following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct. Assistant Jim Ferry held the role of interim coach through this month and guided the Nittany Lions to an 11-14 overall record.

As Mark Brennan noted for 247Sports, Shrewsberry will immediately be tasked with keeping Penn State’s team intact beyond what became an emotionally taxing campaign that involved some players seemingly feuding with athletic director Sandy Barbour over the handling of Chambers’ departure.