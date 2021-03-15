Patriots want to keep Thuney, unclear if deal will happen

The New England Patriots were widely expected to move on from Joe Thuney this offseason. However, that might not necessarily be the case.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots and Thuney have begun talking about a new contract after the franchise traded for Trent Brown last week and New England has said it would like to keep him.

It’s unclear if a deal will happen. Thuney is arguably the best guard on the market and is primed to receive a massive deal in free agency. The Patriots might not match any of the offers Thuney receives. New England’s offensive line is solid without Thuney, and the Patriots also need to bring back David Andrews.

Thuney has spent his entire five-year career with the Patriots and has not missed a game. It’s unclear which teams are interested in the 28-year-old.