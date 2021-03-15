Patriots, Jonnu Smith agree to four-year, $50M deal

The 25-year-old replaced Delanie Walker in 2020 and became the Tennessee Titans’ primary tight end. He caught 41 passes for 448 yards and eight touchdowns, both of which were career highs. His eight TDs ranked fourth among tight ends.

Smith is a tough player to bring down at 6-3, 248 pounds. His blocking ability helped Derrick Henry rush for over 2,000 yards last season.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots also actively seek a running back in free agency. Smith should help whatever RB the franchise adds to flourish in 2021.

Smith will almost certainly take over as New England’s top tight end. Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse, Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene failed to get the job done in 2020, combining for 18 catches, 254 yards and one touchdown in.

Back in September, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel lauded Smith, saying, “He continues to improve, he’s a great teammate, he’s an unbelievable player to coach and to be around every day.”